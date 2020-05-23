Man killed in farm accident in Antrim

Enquiries are being made by authorities following the death of a man in a farm accident in Co. Antrim earlier this week.

The incident occurred on Thursday, May 21.

In a statement to AgriLand, a spokesperson for the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said:

“Police attended the scene of the sudden death of a man at a property in the Ballysculty Road area of Antrim on Thursday, May 21.

The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time, and the Health and Safety Executive has been informed.

A Health and Safety Executive of Northern Ireland (HSENI) spokesperson also commented, stating: “HSENI is aware of the incident in the Antrim area on Thursday, May 21, and is making enquiries.

“Our thoughts are with the deceased’s family at this tragic time.”

This is the second farm-related fatality to occur in Co Antrim in the space of two weeks.

Mother and daughter killed in quad collision with tractor

Earlier in May a woman and her daughter were killed in a road crash involving a quad and a tractor while a second girl was seriously injured in Co. Antrim.

It is understood the collision occurred on Tuesday, May 12.

In a statement to AgriLand, a spokesperson for the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said:

“A woman and a young girl have died following a two-vehicle collision on the Whitepark Road in Ballycastle on Tuesday, May 12.

The two, understood to be mother and daughter, were killed in the collision involving a quad bike and a tractor that occurred at around 4:50pm on Tuesday afternoon. A second young girl was taken to hospital and is understood to be in a critical condition this morning.

It is understood the girl was airlifted to hospital in Belfast.