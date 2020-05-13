Mother and daughter killed in crash involving quad and tractor

A woman and her daughter have been killed in a road crash involving a quad and a tractor while a second girl was seriously injured in Co. Antrim.

It is understood the collision occurred yesterday afternoon, Tuesday, May 12, according to RTÉ.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash on Whitepark Road in Ballycastle at around 4:45pm.

The woman and the young girl were pronounced dead at the scene and a second girl was airlifted to hospital in Belfast in a critical condition.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) closed the road on the Causeway Coastal Route for a time but it has since been reopened.

A full investigation is under way and officers have appealed to anyone who witnessed the collision or captured the incident on their dash cam to contact the PSNI.

Second fatal accident in a week

This is the second fatal crash involving a tractor in Co. Antrim in the past week, after a man died following a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor in Ballymena, Co. Antrim last Tuesday, May 5.

The serious two-vehicle collision happened on the Cullybackey Road, Ballymena.

Inspector Rory Bradley said:

Shortly after 3:15pm, it was reported that a motorcycle and a tractor were involved in the incident.

“One man was taken to hospital for his injuries, but sadly lost his life. Another man was also taken to hospital for his injuries.”