An elderly man is in a serious condition in hospital in Dublin following a farm accident in Co. Cavan earlier this week.

Gardaí confirmed to Agriland that officers attended the scene of the incident at a property at Swellan Lower around 1:00p.m on Wednesday (May 25).

“A male in his 90s was seriously injured when he received serious injuries in a work place accident and was airlifted to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin,” a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said.

“He remains in a serious condition and investigations ongoing. The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) have been notified of the incident and will conduct an investigation of their own,” they added.

A spokesperson for the HSA also told Agriland that the agency is aware of this incident and an investigation has been launched.

They added that no further detail is available at this time.

Cavan County Fire Service explained on Twitter that it was a multi-agency operation to airlift the injured man from the field where the accident occurred. Cavan Town Brigade took part in a multi-agency operation this afternoon, working alongside @AmbulanceNAS paramedics to extricate the victim of an agricultural accident at Swellan, before @IrishCoastGuard's Rescue 116 transported the casualty to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin pic.twitter.com/oZHXoeyC7k— Cavan County Fire Service (@FireCavan) May 25, 2022

This included fire service and ambulance personnel, along with the crew of the Irish Coast Guard Helicopter 116, who transported the man to Beaumont Hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.

Tractor accident

Earlier this month, the driver of a tractor was taken to hospital following an incident in Co. Clare.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the collision just after 4:20p.m on Sunday, May 15 in the vicinity of Kilkee, on the Loop Head Peninsula.

It is understood that the man, aged in his 20s, was injured when the tractor he was driving struck a pole.

Gardaí confirmed that the man was brought to University Hospital Limerick for treatment for his injuries.