A number of exciting agri-jobs are up for grabs at the moment, and if you’re on the lookout for a change of scenery, one of them might suit you.

This article outlines some of the very latest agri-jobs in the sector this week. To learn more about these agri-jobs (including how to apply), as well as several other available positions, visit AgriRecruit.

Roles at Progressive Genetics

Cattle breeding and milk recording business Progressive Genetics is looking to fill two agri-jobs – those of milk recording supervisor and marketing manager.

The supervisor vacancy comes due to significant growth in the company’s milk recording division. The role is based at the Progressive Genetics head office at Rathcore, Enfield, Co. Meath.

The successful candidate will be responsible for (among other things):

Managing and growing customer base in south Leinster and east Munster;

Supervising the delivery of the milk recording service;

Providing technical support and back-up to our customers;

Supervising the network of milk recording personnel at farm level.

Applicants for the position should have: a agricultural science degree or equivalent qualification; familiarity with milk constituents; and two to three years experience in similar roles such as advisory, sales or customer service.

The role of marketing manager at Progressive Genetics will also be based at the Co. Meath head office.

The successful candidate will be required to co-ordinate and progress the business’ marketing function for the group companies, and they should have the ability to work with a team.

Candidates should have broad farming experience, as well as experience or qualifications in marketing (including digital marketing), social media or advertising. A proven track record in a similar role is essential.

Key skills will include (among others): a strong work ethic and drive; the ability to think and act strategically; and excellent communication skills.

Roles at Salesian Agricultural College

Salesian Agricultural College in Pallaskenry, Co. Limerick, is also looking to fill two roles – those of office administrator and college teacher.

For the administrator position, the successful candidate will work with the team in the college in administering and prioritising the general administration duties of its distance education programme.

A high standard of customer service to all leaners and stakeholders is expected.

Other key duties will include (but are not limited to):

Managing the online education learning system (ELS);

Addressing student queries;

Managing incoming and outgoing post;

Managing and maintaining the student online application system and learning portal.

A QQI (Quality and Qualifications Ireland) ‘Level 5’ qualification will be required, along with at least one year’s administrative experience.

The role of college teacher at Pallaskenry will be focused on the distance education programme.

The successful candidate will be responsible for the delivery of practical skills and theory, providing a high standard of customer service to learners.

Key responsibilities will include delivery of course material on QQI programmes; practical skills instruction; and provision of tutorials, among others.

Key requirements will include a ‘Level 8’ QQI degree in agricultural science or equivalent agricultural qualification, with animal and crop husbandry, soil science and farm management as major components of that qualification.

Farm holiday cover

Cúlbhac Farm in Co. Tipperary is looking for one or two persons to manage the farm for one month, early January to early February 2023.

The main responsibilities on the organic beef and egg enterprise will include feeding and managing 600 hens, collecting eggs and packing and delivering; as well managing 50 head of cattle and feeding domestic pets.

Required skills will include: general farm experience; a full car and tractor licence; and experience with on-farm tractor work, particularly handling bales.

The position is seven days a week during that month. Free accommodation will be provided.