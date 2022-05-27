121,012 farmers applied for this year’s Areas of Natural Constraints (ANC) Scheme, according to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

The scheme provides payments to people farming land in designated disadvantaged areas.

It aims to support the continuation of farming in these area by compensating farmers for the additional costs involved in farming such land.

According to figures provided to Agriland by DAFM, Co. Galway had the highest number of ANC scheme applications at 11,839.

This was followed by Cork with 11,529 and Mayo at 11,137.

The overall number included 2,082 applications submitted using the temporary reference number facility so they cannot yet be assigned to a county/herd until processed.

The full county-by-county breakdown of ANC scheme applications is as follows:

CountyANC scheme applications
Carlow1,406
Cavan4,747
Clare5,965
Cork11,529
Donegal8,883
Dublin416
Galway11,839
Kerry7,658
Kildare1,585
Kilkenny2,995
Laois2,514
Leitrim3,393
Limerick4,858
Longford2,366
Louth1,318
Mayo11,137
Meath2,901
Monaghan4,005
Offaly2,837
Roscommon5,575
Sligo3,883
Tipperary6,322
Waterford2,190
Westmeath2,955
Wexford3,591
Wicklow2,062
No herd number2,082
Total121,012
Source: DAFM

Originally, the department reported that 120,995 farmers applied for the ANC scheme by the May 16 deadline.

However, that figure has now been updated to include 17 farmers who selected the scheme after the closing date using the department’s online amendment facility.

Meanwhile, DAFM previously confirmed that the highest number of 2022 Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) applications made by this year’s deadline came from Co. Cork.

Of the 128,360 applications received by the department by May 16, almost 10% or 12,813 came from the Rebel County.

This was followed by Co. Galway with 12,112 applications and Mayo with 11,366.

The overall number included 2,209 applications submitted using the temporary reference number facility so they cannot yet be assigned to a county/herd until processed.

