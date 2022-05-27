The number of sheep slaughtered during the first four months of 2022 increased by 16.8% compared to the same period last year, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Pig slaughterings increased slightly by 1.5%, while the number of cattle is up by 11.4% between January and April this year compared to 2021.

Figures published today (Friday, May 27), show that the total number of sheep slaughterings, up until April this year, rose to 977,800 heads, up from 837,400 in 2021. Image source: CSO

For the same time period, the number of cattle slaughtered amounted to 637,700 heads which is up from 572,500 last year.

Pig slaughterings reached a total of 1,236,600 over the January-April period compared to 1,218,700 heads in 2021.

Advertisement

April 2022

The number of sheep slaughterings rose by 31.1% for April this year at 264,400 heads, compared to the same month in 2021 when this number was 201,600.

Cattle slaughterings increased by 17.5% within one year reaching a number of 161,200 heads, compared to 137,200 last year, according to CSO figures.

Calf slaughterings, which are included in cattle numbers, amounted to 5,100 heads in April this year, while the number for the same month last year stood at 3,100, according to the CSO.

Pig slaughterings in the month of April remained unchanged, as the the number of 312,100 heads was the same in 2021.