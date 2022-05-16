The driver of a tractor was taken to hospital yesterday (Sunday, May 15) following an incident in Co. Clare.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the collision just after 4:20p.m yesterday in the vicinity of Kilkee, on the Loop Head Peninsula on the west coast of the county.

It appears that the tractor struck a pole. The driver, a man aged in his 20s, was injured in the incident and was taken to University Hospital Limerick for treatment.

Teenager dies in Offaly tractor crash

Also this month, a teenager died in a road traffic accident when the tractor he was driving left the road and entered a deep drain at Black Castle Bog, Clonmore, Co. Offaly.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the fatal road collision shortly after 11:00p.m on Thursday, May 5.

Gardaí confirmed that the driver of the tractor, a male aged in his teens, was fatally injured, and brought from the scene to Tullamore Hospital.

The road where the incident occurred was closed for a time to allow for an examination by forensic collision investigators, and the local coroner was notified.

In another fatal farm-related accident, a suckler farmer from Co. Longford, who was injured in an accident on his farm some seven weeks ago, passed away in hospital last week.

It is understood that Kevin Skelly was hurt following a fall from a height at his farmyard in the Carrickboy area on March 29.

Following the accident, he was airlifted to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin, where, it is understood, he died last Monday (May 9).