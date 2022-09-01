An Garda Síochána has confirmed that it is investigating a fatal incident that occurred on a farm in Co. Tipperary yesterday evening (Wednesday, August 31).

A man in his 70s was pronounced dead following the incident which happened at approximately 6:40p.m at Inch, Cappawhite, Co. Tipperary.

Gardaí confirmed that the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has been notified and investigations are ongoing. In a statement to Agriland, a spokesperson said:

“Gardaí are investigating a fatal workplace incident that occurred on a farm in Inch, Cappawhite, Co. Tipperary, at approximately 6.40p.m yesterday, August 31, 2022.

“A man, aged in his 70s, has been pronounced dead. The Health Safety Authority has been notified. Investigations are ongoing.”

A spokesperson for the HSA also confirmed that it is aware of the death and said that investigations are ongoing. It added that as with all incidents such as this, it cannot provide any further comment.

This is the second farm-related death in 24 hours following confirmation by gardaí of the death of a man in his 60s in Bunclody, Co. Wexford yesterday.

Prior to this, another such incident was confirmed after a man in his 70s was fatally injured on a farm in the Tinamuck area of Clara Co. Offaly, when a tractor overturned.

He was found shortly before 5:00a.m last Wednesday, August 24, meaning there have now been three farm-related deaths in the past week. Following the discovery of the man’s body, the scene was preserved for a technical examination.

In another tragic incident earlier in the month, the Ballingare community in Co. Roscommon was left in shock after a toddler was killed in a road collision involving a jeep.

A 21 month-old boy was hit by the jeep shortly before 9:00a.m, he received treatment at the scene but was later pronounced dead.

It is understood that the boy and his family are from the UK and were on holiday in the area.