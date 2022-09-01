The South East branch of the Irish Texel Sheep Society is holding its annual sale of rams at Tullow Mart tomorrow (Friday, September 2).

There are 40 rams entered into the sale, made up of 15 shearling rams and 30 ram lambs.

The sale is set to start at 7:00p.m, with all sheep to be penned for 6:00p.m.

Speaking to Agriland ahead of the sale, the chairman of the South East Irish Texel Group, John Kidd said: “We are back again to Tullow for our annual sale of rams, one which we are looking forward to.

“There will be a great selection of of rams on offer on the evening from some of the top Texel flocks this side of the island.

“Most rams on offer will be Euro-Star evaluated and there will be a good selection of both shearling and ram lambs on the evening for potential customers.”

Bidding will be available both ringside and online through MartEye and transport can be arranged for all sheep bought on the night.

This sale on Friday evening follows on from the successful premier sale held at Blessington Mart a few weeks back, as well society sales held in Roscommon and Raphoe in the past week which hav marked the beginning of a busy period for the society.

A number of sales are set to be held across the country in the coming weeks.