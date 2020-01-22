Man in his 60s killed in farm accident in Cork

Investigations are ongoing following a fatal farm accident in Co. Cork earlier today, Wednesday, January 22, according to An Garda Síochána.

Confirming the news to AgriLand, a Garda spokesperson said:

“Gardaí in Midleton are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the death of a 60-year-old man following a farm yard accident at Whitegate, Co Cork.

The alarm was raised shortly after 4:00pm when the man was discovered by co-workers with serious injuries at a farm yard in Ardnabourkey. He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The local coroner was notified and the services of the State Pathologist and Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has been requested, the Garda representative added.

“The scene is currently preserved pending the arrival of the State Pathologist and for a full technical examination. Enquiries are ongoing,” the spokesperson concluded.

According to local publication Cork Beo, the man sustained fatal injuries when a heavy door on a grain trailer fell in top of him.

The farm worker was helping to repair the trailer in the farm yard at the time, the publication notes.

The victim was purportedly inside the trailer welding when the door swung in and fell on top of him, Cork Beo reports.