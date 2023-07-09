A man has been convicted and fined by a court in Northern Ireland for causing unnecessary suffering to a hen while it was being killed.

Michael Thorpe of Sconce Road, Articlave, Coleraine was convicted at Coleraine Magistrates Court sitting in Ballymena on July 7 of one charge of causing avoidable, pain, distress or suffering to the hen at the time of killing.

The 51-year-old was convicted of another charge of engaging in the restraint, stunning or killing of an animal without having the knowledge or skill necessary to perform those operations humanely and efficiently.

Court

Michael Thorpe was also convicted of failing to hold a carcass that had not been slaughtered for human consumption in such a manner as to ensure that any animal or bird would not have access to it.

He pleaded guilty to all of the charges and was fined £450 by the presiding judge, along with a £15 offender levy.

Following the court appearance, the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) said that it gives a “high priority” to the welfare of animals.

The department said it “operates a vigorous enforcement policy to ensure full compliance of regulatory requirements”.

“Any breaches are investigated thoroughly and offenders prosecuted as necessary,” DAERA said in a statement.

“It would be good practice (as well as being a legal requirement), to remove without delay an animal carcass from to prevent spread of disease and protect public health and avoid detrimental effects on the environment,” the department added.