As we move further into July there are a number of jobs that farmers should be looking to tick off their to-do list.

There is always something to be done on farms, and during the summer months there is a little more free time to get a few of the less-pressing jobs completed.

Dairy advice

The year appears to flying by, with the start of August not far away – so it is now time to start getting sheds prepared for housing.

The housing of stock is still a few months away yet, but this time of year is a good opportunity to get the sheds ready.

Cubicle sheds should be power-washed and any repairs that are required should be made. This could include repairing damaged mats, drinkers, or the cubicles themselves.

Advertisement

These jobs should be completed well ahead of housing to ensure that firstly, they get done, but secondly, that farmers are not rushing to complete them as stock begins to be housed.

Straw

Now is also a good time of year to make contact with a farmer that supplies straw. Harvest isn’t that far off and once that gets underway it is likely too late to be making contact with them.

Early contact with a tillage farmer means dairy farmers can secure enough straw, but also makes it easier on the tillage farmer as they then know that they have a buyer for some of their bales.

Early contact also gives the buyer a chance to buy at a good price.

Upgrades

It is also a good time to start looking at potential upgrades around the farm, in terms of the farm’s infrastructure.

Advertisement

Any changes that are need within the sheds on the farm should be completed over the coming weeks.

Farmers should also be using the next couple of weeks to determine how their grazing infrastructure is preforming.

Questions to be asked include: Are the paddocks the correct size? are more entrances to paddocks required? and are there enough roadways or are they in good enough condition?

All these areas can, and should be looked at on farms over the coming weeks. If a number of improvements are needed, the advice is to focus on the ones that will give the highest return on investment first.