Man (47) killed on farm in Tipperary

A man in his late forties has been killed on a farm in Co. Tipperary this morning, it has been confirmed.

The incident occurred in Co. Tipperary, on a pig farm, a spokesperson for the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) confirmed.

The authority was notified at approximately 9:30am this morning and it is launching an investigation into the incident.

It is believed that machinery was involved in the accident; however, no further details are available at this time, the spokesperson added.

In a later statement, a spokesperson for An Garda Siochana confirmed that Gardai in Borrisokane were called to an incident at approximately 8:30am this morning (September 27, 2018), at a farm in Rathcabbin, Borrisokane.

A 47-year-old man was fatally injured while working on a digger, the spokesperson said. The man was pronounced dead at scene.

Farm fire investigation

Members of An Garda Siochana are investigating the cause of a recent farm fire in Co. Meath, according to local radio station LMFM.

The fire reportedly occurred last Sunday night, September 23, in the Ardbracken area.

The emergency services were called to the scene of the blaze at approximately 10:30pm, LMFM added.

It is suspected that bales of hay and a shed were set on fire. A technical examination of the scene was expected to be carried out last Monday, September 24.