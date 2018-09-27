Gardai investigating cause of farm fire

Members of An Garda Siochan are investigating the cause of a recent farm fire in Co. Meath, according to local radio station LMFM.

The fire reportedly occurred on Sunday night, September 23, in the Ardbracken area.

The emergency services were called to the scene of the blaze at approximately 10:30pm, LMFM added.

It is suspected that bales of hay and a shed were set on fire. A technical examination of the scene was expected to be carried out on Monday, September 24.

The local radio station explained that the findings of the examination would determine the course of any further Garda investigation.

Hay destroyed in shed fires

Earlier this month, around 10,000 small square bales of hay were destroyed after a large hay barn caught fire in the north-east.

It was confirmed that the fire broke out in a double link hay barn on Sunday evening (September 9) in Stephenstown, Knockbridge, Co. Louth.

Fire crews from Dundalk Fire Station attended the scene and brought the blaze under control.

At the end of August, a hay barn went up in flames in Co. Tipperary.

On Thursday evening, August 30, a hay shed went on fire in the north of the county – with Thurles Fire Brigade called in to tend to the matter.

It is understood that roughly 100 bales of hay and straw were destroyed in the inferno.