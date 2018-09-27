Bull beef: What price do I need to just break-even?

At current beef prices, the thoughts of finishing cattle over the winter period are – to put it mildly – uneconomical and unsustainable.

In recent weeks, processors have cut 5c/kg off base quotes to leave base quotes in the region of 370-375c/kg for under 16-month bulls.

These low quotes – coupled with fodder issues and rising concentrate costs – have left very little confidence among farmers who would normally finish bulls over the next few months.

However – traditionally – prices are higher during the spring and early-summer period.

Looking at prices paid during the week ending April 15, 2018, R=3= and U=3= young bulls averaged 407c/kg and 421c/kg respectively at slaughter.

Prices paid for R=3= and U=3= young bulls – during the week ending June 17 – averaged 425c/kg and 445c/kg respectively.

Teagasc recently released its break-even prices for the forthcoming feeding period. Outlined below are three different finishing systems for continental bulls:

System one: A 230-day (eight-month) finishing period, where bulls are purchased weighing 320kg and fed a silage and meal-based diet;

System two: A 180-day (six-month) finishing period, where bulls are purchased at 420kg and fed an ad-lib meal diet of concentrates;

System three: A 235-day (eight-month) finishing period, where bulls weighing 420kg are bought and finished on concentrates ad-lib.

System one

Assuming that a 320kg young bull – fed silage and meal – would be finished over a 230-day period – gaining 1.25kg/day – a 346kg carcass (608kg live weight) would be expected to be produced.

Looking at different purchasing costs, if the bull was purchased at a lower ‘autumn 2018’ price of €2.36/kg (€755/head), this animal would need to achieve 406c/kg or €1,405/head to provide the farmer with sufficient funds to cover his/her costs.

If the bull was purchased for €2.46/kg or €787/head, a price of 415c/kg or €1,437/head would be needed for the farmer to break-even.

Finally, moving to a higher purchase price of €2.56/kg or €819/head, the farmer would need to receive a price of 425c/kg or €1,470/head at slaughter.

However, it must be noted that these break-even prices were generated using various budgeted costs – many of which can vary greatly from farm-to-farm.

These costs include: variable costs at €514; and fixed costs at €136. Therefore, total costs plus purchase costs gives us the break-even price.

System two

If the farmer is finishing bulls ad-lib on a concentrate diet (4kg/head/day adaption period and 11.5kg/head/day finishing period) – over a 180-day period – a 420kg continental bull would be expected to have an average daily gain (ADG) of 1.5kg/day and achieve a carcass weight of 385kg (675kg live weight).

Assuming a lower ‘autumn 2018’ purchase cost of €2.14/kg or €899/head, the beef finisher would require 426c/kg or €1,640/head from the processor at slaughter.

Taking an October purchase price of €2.24/kg or €941/head, this bull would need to achieve a price of 437c/kg or €1,682/head to provide the farmer with sufficient funds to cover his/her cost.

Looking at the higher purchasing cost or €2.49/kg or €1,046/head, farmers finishing bulls would need a return of 448c/kg or €1,725/head to break-even.

Teagasc estimates that variable costs and fixed costs for this system stand at €631 and €110 respectively.

System three

The last system involves finishing bulls over a period of 235 days and feeding meal at 4kg/head/day for the adaption period (20 days) and at a rate of 12kg/head/day thereafter.

Assuming an ADG of 1.35kg/day, these bulls should achieve a carcass weight of 421kg (725kg live weight).

Taking a lower ‘autumn 2018’ cost price of €2.14/kg (€899/head), this animal would need to achieve 449c/kg or €1,890/head to provide the farmer with sufficient funds to cover the costs of production.

If the bull was purchased for €2.24/kg or €941/head, a price of 458c/kg or €1,928/head would be needed for the farmer to break-even.

Finally, moving to a higher purchase price of €2.34/kg or €983/head in October, the farmer would need to receive a price of 467c/kg or €1,966/head at slaughter.

With this ad-lib finishing system, Teagasc has estimated variable costs at €843 and fixed costs at €146.

Costs

Finishing bulls at the most expensive time of the year requires farmers to operate systems efficiently and achieve high average daily gains. Based on the above estimations, Teagasc assumes a high level of efficiency.

Meal costs – for the above analysis – were taken at 280/t and silage of top quality with a dry matter value of 20%, 72% dry matter digestibility (DMD) and at a cost of €30/t was assumed.

An excellent animal health programme is essential and Teagasc attributes €35/head to cover such associated costs. Transport and marketing of the bulls was estimated at €40/head.

Making a profit margin

The above analysis only outlines a break-even cost and this is simply just not good enough; beef finishers need to – and deserve to – make a decent margin.

With these type of systems, it is the beef farmer that takes 100% of the risk. There is a lot of talk about sustainability and protection for the beef sector.

However, sustainability goes out the window when it comes to a fair price for beef finishers. How long are they expected to be price takers?

If a margin of just €20/head was targeted, an extra 5c/kg would have to be added to the break-even price mentioned above to allow for such a return.

Targeting a margin of €100/head, farmers are looking at somewhere in the region of 30c/kg extra on break-even prices.

These are extremely high-risk systems and the outcome is based on the purchase price of the animal and the selling price to the factory.