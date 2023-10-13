A major international food conference held in Tel Aviv in Israel each year to highlight innovation in the Israeli agri-food system has been postponed as a result of the current conflict affecting the country.

The two-day event, FoodTechIL, was due to take place from November 7-8, however the organisers have decided to postpone the event as result of the conflict between Hamas and Israel.

It was due to bring more than 3,000 people to Tel Aviv and online with 75 Israeli startups to feature, as well as food tastings, global food-tech speakers and business-to-business meeting areas.

Israeli food summit

The event, which was scheduled to take place at Tel Aviv Cultural Centre, was organised by the Strauss Group in association with the Israel Innovation Authority and Ministry of Economy and Industry.

In a statement about postponing the event, organisers said: “To our dear speakers, startups, partners and guests. We are sorry to announce that following the severe terrorist attack by Hamas on Israel, we are postponing FoodTechIL 2023.

“We will update you as soon as possible on the next steps regarding our summit. We highly appreciate your understanding and support in these sad moments.

“Our hearts are with the families of the dead, wounded and missing.”

Advertisement

Among the speakers who had been scheduled to speak at the summit were CEO and co-founder of Chunk Foods, Amos Golan, deputy under secretary with United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), Sanah Baig and chief information officer (CIO) with Danone Manifesto Ventures, Clemence Delcourt.

There is no indication yet if the event will be rescheduled for a future date.