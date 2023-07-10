Macra representatives are meeting with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar today (Monday, July 10) to directly discuss a number of issues of concern including a succession scheme and rural planning.

Macra president Elaine Houlihan said the meeting with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at Leinster House is a welcome development.

The meeting follows a 79km trek which took place more than two months ago, organised by the organisation to bring its concerns to the attention of government.

Houlihan said she will directly follow up with the Taoiseach on behalf of Macra the eight areas of concern which were highlighted during the march.

These included:

A succession scheme;

Access to affordable housing and cumbersome housing planning guidelines;

Disjointed and sparce healthcare services for rural communities;

The government’s definition of a family farm;

Lack of planning for the future of rural communities;

Imposition of quotas on young farmers availing of grant aid support;

Lack of public transport for rural Ireland;

Proposals to rewet large areas of rural Ireland.

She told Agriland that the group was “really looking for “positive news” with regards to rural planning guidelines and the succession scheme.

“We want to see further commitments in regards to the succession scheme.

“We want commitment today that both the Taoiseach and ministers are willing to put our scheme into action,” Houlihan said.

She said the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, recently indicated to Macra that he was “strongly considering” its succession scheme.

The Macra president also wants to organise a follow up meeting with the Taoiseach and minister in the coming weeks to “nail down” the scheme fully.

According to Macra, the Taoiseach and three ministers from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, Martin Heydon and Pippa Hackett – “responded positively” to the concerns outlined and the solutions that were put forward at the time.

Houlihan said that Macra has also welcomed a commitment from government to continue to work with the organisation in a constructive manner to “save rural Ireland”.

Former Macra president John Keane previously said: “Rural Ireland is dependent on youth – youth will be the future.

“The future of rural Ireland is dependent on negotiations and engagement with the likes of Macra.”