Final preparations are now being made for the only TEDx event, which takes place in Ratoath, Co. Meath, on July 1, 2023, and Macra has decided to become the lead partner.

TEDx events are independently organised under licence from TED, the global forum whose mission is to generate ‘ideas worth spreading’.

This is also the first time the event has been held in Co. Meath.

Macra said that its decision to lead partner this event is aligned with its own focus on both meeting the needs of, and developing the potential of, local communities throughout Ireland by ensuring an empowered, informed and effective young person voice is available and built upon when key decision are being made.

Macra and TEDx

TEDxRatoath will feature 18 talks/performance across a wide variety of areas drawing strongly on local contributors.

The theme for the event is ‘It takes a village’ and a wide variety of topics and themes will be covered including: Overcoming diversity; the importance of wellbeing; disability in a changing Ireland; and the importance of family, friends and neighbours in our happiness.

Contributors include Matt English, chief executive of Special Olympics Ireland who will have just returned from the Special Olympics games currently happening in Berlin; Fiona Buckley, an award-winning coach and motivational speaker; and endurance athlete and motivational speaker, Enda O’Doherty.

Macra president Elaine Houlihan said: “We are very pleased to partner with TEDxRatoath as a strong community initiative and a natural extension of the Macra mission to ensure an effective and real voice for local communities on key issues of importance and interest to them.

“Macra’s role is especially focused on working with young adults based in our towns and villages and the subject matter of many of these talks provides inspiration and food for thought.”

Donie Wiley, organiser and curator of TEDxRatoath, and a staff member of Macra added: “I am delighted to work with and have the support of Macra in this important event in our local village.

“What we are about is starting a conversation to explore the contribution that all local citizens make, as well as examining the key topics of our time around wellbeing, neighbourliness, disability and overcoming challenge and set back.”