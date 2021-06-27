Macra na Feirme national president John Keane has said he is disappointed at the “lack of ambition” at EU level to drive significant generational change in farming.

The organisation had been calling for 4% of Pillar I payments to be ring-fenced for young farmers in a bid to encourage more young people to enter the industry.

The EU Commission and European Parliament’s Political Agreement on the next Common Agricultural Policy was announced on Friday, (June 25). However, instead of the 4% lobbied for, 3% was agreed.

Agriland’s analysis of the trilogue can be found here.

Macra calls for Dublin to top-up agreed 3%

Speaking after the announcement, the Macra na Feirme president said: “The focus now shifts from Brussels to Dublin for young farmers.

“It is disappointing that the EU negotiations did not deliver the sought-after 4% of Pillar I payments; however, the Irish Department of Agriculture can exceed the now agreed 3% minimum of payments for young farmers.

“Macra na Feirme has consistently called for greater funds and ambition to make positive changes and encourage greater levels of generational renewal.

“The agreement now provides the opportunity for Dublin to deliver on the level of ambition that we need for Irish young farmers, that Brussels has failed to deliver.”

Keane said the organisation was now calling on Minister Charlie McConalogue to give a commitment that the Department of Agriculture will “double efforts” to encourage young farmers into farming with additional young farmer supports through the Irish CAP Strategic Plan.

“Macra na Feirme has presented proposals to the minister to address generational renewal, and we urge the minister to ensure these proposals reach fruition,” added Keane.