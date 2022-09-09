Macra na Feirme has said that it will reject any proposed measure seeking to introduce an exit scheme from farming.

The organisation, which is a stakeholder in both the beef and sheep, and dairy Food Vision groups, also ruled out any proposal which includes a reduction measure.

Macra suggested that the government should instead focus on funding a scheme to support farm succession.

The comments come as 17 proposals were presented by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) to the Food Vision Beef and Sheep Group for discussion last week.

They include examining the potential for suckler farmers to voluntarily exit from breeding livestock or to reduce their numbers of breeding ruminants for a minimum number of years.

Macra na Feirme president, John Keane

Macra na Feirme national president, John Keane stressed that no agreement had been reached by the group on such a measure.

“At a time when the numbers of active young farmers are in the region of 6% it makes absolutely no sense for an exit or reduction measure to be introduced, what is needed is a fully funded on-farm succession scheme for all enterprises,” he said.

“Trying to divide sectors and farmers is not going to serve the agriculture sector well into the future, all stakeholders, including those with the pen, must reflect on their responsibility to the future of the sector.

“We have been consistent on this message regarding exit or reduction and Macra na Feirme’s statements, submissions and contributions regarding these Food Vision groups reflect this,” he continued.

‘What is needed is a detailed plan for the future of all sectors in farming and how they can best be supported to adopt practices, we need a higher number of young people in farming to ensure food security into the future,” Keane concluded.