Macra officially launched its new five-year strategy at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Co. Cork on Saturday (May 13).

The event, hosted by the Carbery club at the Maritime Hotel in Bantry, heard that the farming organisation is “renewing its commitment to its membership”.

It is estimated that Macra currently has a membership of between 10,500-11,000 people aged from 17-35 in 170 clubs across the country.

Strategy

The Macra Strategic Plan 2023-2027 was developed over a year-long period by a dedicated steering group in the organisation and included “an intensive consultation process”.

The plan is a key part of setting a direction for the organisation for the next five years and “putting in place building blocks for the future”.

The strategic plan contains five main goals as follows:

Increase active membership throughout the country, including in those areas where the membership has been low historically and outreaching to connect with harder-to-reach target groups;

Support clubs to create a welcoming and safe space for all and strengthen the support provided to clubs to develop and grow;

Engage with Macra membership to develop relevant activities that reflect the interests of members and support their well-being, social connection and personal development;

Generate an enhanced profile amongst decision-makers so Macra is seen as a respected and ‘go-to’ body on issues for rural youth. Advocate on behalf of members and their wider communities so that rural sustainability becomes a reality for all;

Create an organisational structure in which the role of each of its parts is clear to all, fit for purpose and in which communication between all its parts is regular, clear and consistent.

AGM

Several members retired from the board and new members were elected at the meeting.

Tributes were paid to outgoing board members: Claire Gough (former Leinster vice-president); Luna Orofiamma (former North West vice-president); Thomas Duffy (former president) and Jonathan Dwyer.

Those elected to the board of Macra at the AGM included:

Caroline O Keeffe – chairperson;

Stephanie Blewitt – secretary;

William Buckley – Treasurer;

Sarah Kelly and Sean Kelly – directors.

They will join new Macra president Elaine Houlihan; vice-presidents Patrick Jordan (Leinster), Aishling O’Keeffe (Munster) and Robert Lally (North West); outgoing president John Keane and independent directors, Maria Cox, David Fitzgerald, Noel Flavin. Macra president, John Keane

Outgoing Macra national president John Keane told the AGM that it had “been the greatest honour” to serve as the 38th president of the organisation.

“The past two years has been a whirlwind. The importance of ensuring there is a strong voice for all rural young people has been a priority for me.

“Macra’s voice has been to the fore on many policy issues across farming and rural living. I thank all our members, stakeholders and industry partners for their support,” he said.

The Tipperary dairy farmer wished the incoming presidential team the best of luck in their tenures.

“Macra is in safe hands and has a bright future ahead,” Keane said.

Macra

In her address, incoming Macra national president Elaine Houlihan said: “It is an absolute honour to become the 39th president of Macra, to continue on the path built by John and the other 37 great presidents before him.

“John has truly done an amazing job as the 38th national president, he started by leading us out of the most difficult time for our organisation and he finished off his time by leading us from Athy to Dublin to secure our future in rural Ireland,” she said.

The Limerick woman said that she is looking forward to “driving the organisation to new heights with our membership” over the next two years.

Fine Gael Senator Tim Lombard, who is a former member of Macra, was the guest speaker at the AGM.

“I’m well aware of the role of Macra in our rural communities and the contribution the organisation makes,” he said.

“I want to commend and thank outgoing president John Keane on the great work done under his leadership. I wish the new president of Macra, Elaine Houlihan, the very best of luck as she begins her term of office.

“Elaine has done excellent work as Munster vice-president over the past two years and I’ve no doubt she will continue this good work as she leads this wonderful organisation over the next couple of years,” the Cork senator added.