Macra has welcomed a decision by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue not to pursue a dairy cow reduction scheme.

The proposed scheme, also referred to as an “exit” or “cull” scheme by some stakeholders, was among the recommendations of the Food Vision Dairy Group.

The minister previously said that there was no funding allocation in his department’s budget for 2024 to implement a such a scheme.

In a statement today (Thursday, April 18), McConalogue went a step further by seemingly scrapping the recommendation altogether.

“Uncertainty, we know, is not conductive to good decision making and while I can’t control the market or the weather, I can give clarity around certain policy directions, including taking the dairy cow reduction scheme off the table,” he said.

Macra

Initially, some stakeholders said that they would cautiously give a dairy cow reduction scheme consideration, while others, such as Macra, were unambiguously opposed to it from the outset.

Macra president, Elaine Houlihan said that following the minister’s statement focus must now shift to a succession scheme, which the farm organisation has previously lobbied for.

“We were adamant that a culling scheme was not the right approach and we welcome the minister’s decision.

“Our organisation believes introducing a succession focused scheme would achieve far better results, deliver value for money, contribute towards environmental objectives and achieve greater policy cohesion in terms of generational renewal for the sector,” she said. Macra president, Elaine Houlihan

Macra’s proposed succession scheme involves a step back mechanism for farmers coupled with an entrance scheme for young farmers who will also adopt a range of climate mitigation measures.

“A successions scheme represents value for money and puts youth at the centre of Irish dairy farming.

“Succession helps initiate real positive change for climate emission reduction, sustains rural communities and puts youth to the fore of real change. An industry without youth is a dying industry.

“It’s well known that farmer characteristics including age and innovativeness impact the decision to adopt smart farming or precision agriculture technologies at farm level that help reduce and mitigate climate emissions.

“Macra will be campaigning for the introduction of a succession scheme in its pre-budget proposals,” Houlihan said.