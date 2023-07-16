“It’s all about being able to move with changing regulations and having the loyalty of your customers. You also have to be able to competitive with price of supply,” according to the CEO of Drombane Co-Op, which is based outside Thurles, and which had its deferred 125th anniversary celebrations recently.

“Suppliers and customer loyalty is very important but you have to be also very competitive with price and market,” said Michael Bourke who runs one of the oldest co-ops in the county.

“We are part of the co-op source group which purchases together and this gives a good handle on the market.”

125 years of Drombane Co-Op

The mid-Tipperary farmer-owned co-op marked the occasion with a special event in June.

“Last year was our 125th anniversary and with the end of Covid-19, we decided to postpone the celebrations until this year. Tying in with that, we revamped our hardware store and put in a small grocery unit as well,” said Drombane chair, John O’ Dwyer.

Drombane has 45 milk suppliers, with all the milk processed by Tipperary Co-Op. There are still many families doing business with Drombane today who are connected to those who traded with the co-op 125 years ago, according to John.

“That loyalty is vital for our survival and along with all the new customers, has helped to keep the gates open,” said the chair.

“The milk pool has got bigger. We have expanded our milk supply and got a few new suppliers over the years as well. There are less farmers but they are producing more milk.”

The feed mill which was officially opened in November 1999 has been a great addition to the business and has added greatly to the value of the co-op, the chair said.

“Now, with our revamped hardware store and new grocery shop, it is improving the business being carried on,” he added.

Loyalty

John commended the staff for their loyalty.

“The success of the co-op is due in no small way to the loyal staff, past and present, who have always looked after the needs of our customers and who have looked after the premises as if it was their own,” he said.

“Most of our staff are local. Everybody’s wages goes into the local community and the milk cheques go to the local community as well.

“It is difficult to survive in some ways but we are doing the best we can. In the wider area there is Arrabawn, Tipperary, Centenary and Drombane, with Mullinahone in Tipperary south,” said Michael, who has worked is with the co-op since 1995, having been appointed CEO in 2009.

Looking back on the history of the business, the role and range of services changed with the times, John said that this has been key to survival.

“When they started out here, they were taking in milk and were processing it and making butter. As time went on, things changed,” John said.

“We started selling our milk a long number of years ago to Tipperary Co-Op. We are in a contract for 15 years there so that secures the future for our farmers and their milk.”

The plan for the future, Michael said, is to stay competitive and continue to take on new opportunities as they arrive.

Edward Carr from Knockmaroe, Milestone, Thurles, who was recently elected president of the Irish Co-operative Organisation Society and who is also chair of his own co-operative, Arrabawn Co-operative Society Ltd., said that there are particular challenges at present as they steer a course through environmental and other restrictions.

However, he said that he was confident that the co-op structure will support and work with farmers to help them to adapt to the changing conditions and to continue to thrive.