Are you looking for a new job in the Irish agricultural sector or seeking to ramp up your agri career? If so, look no further.

This week, AgriRecruit has a range of jobs available to suit various candidates, with vacancies including: an area sales manager; a group hardware manager; a college technician; and a graduate contract.

Area Sales Manager

Abbey Retail is seeking to hire an Area Sales Manager for the Tipperary area to join its sales team.

The position is primarily focused on selling the full range of Massey Ferguson tractors and equipment, in conjunction with the firm’s main franchises which include Abbey Machinery, Bredal, Bogballe, Malone and Rauch.

The ideal candidate will be responsible for driving sales in the territory with the full product range, servicing our existing customers, enhancing Abbey Retail’s customer base and assessing opportunities to drive additional business development. Click here for more information

Area Sales Manager

Dairygold Co-op is inviting applications for the vacancy of Area Sales Manager due to significant growth in its agribusiness division.

The successful candidate will be responsible for the effective management of a designated sales area in the Muskerry region providing sales advice, support and technical knowledge to Dairygold Agri Business customers.

Among other attributes, the successful candidate must: have an agricultural science degree; have at least five years’ experience in a similar role; and possess an in-depth knowledge of all aspects of best-practice farming methods. Click here for more information

Group Hardware Manager

Midlands based Company J Grennan & sons are currently recruiting a Group Hardware Manager to join a dynamic team to ensure that their retail outlets meet the daily demands in the Farm and Hardware sector.

An excellent package, including a fully expensed company vehicle, with performance and target related reward schemes are on offer to the successful candidate.

The suitable candidate will: have expertise in the agri and/or hardware retail sector; be an experienced purchaser and stock control expert; and develop and create a strong brand image for the retail outlets, among other skills. Click here for more information

College Technician – Sheep

Teagasc is currently seeking to fill the role of College Technician – Sheep for Ballyhaise Agricultural College, Ballyhaise, Co. Cavan.

The basic function of the role is to provide technical support for the running of all educational programmes operated by Ballyhaise College.

Reporting to the college principal and/or another nominated manager, a Level 6 QQI qualification or equivalent qualification in a relevant discipline and a current full driving licence are essential requirements.

In addition, desirable attributes include a Level 7 QQI and a pesticide application qualification. Click here for more information

MTI ‘WorkReady’ Graduate contract

Teagasc also has a vacant temporary externally funded non-grant-in-aid contract post for a fixed period of 12 months, subject to contract.

Available under the MTI WorkReady Programme – Pilot Graduate Placement Programme, the role will be based in Bunclody, Co. Wexford.

The successful graduate will be placed within one of the participating companies for a period of 12 months to facilitate and develop the research & innovation systems within the business.