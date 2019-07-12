Looking for a new job in the Irish agricultural sector?
Are you looking for a new job in the Irish agricultural sector or seeking to ramp up your agri career? If so, look no further.
This week, AgriRecruit has a range of jobs available to suit various candidates, with vacancies including: an area sales manager; a group hardware manager; a college technician; and a graduate contract.
Area Sales Manager
Abbey Retail is seeking to hire an Area Sales Manager for the Tipperary area to join its sales team.
The position is primarily focused on selling the full range of Massey Ferguson tractors and equipment, in conjunction with the firm’s main franchises which include Abbey Machinery, Bredal, Bogballe, Malone and Rauch.
The ideal candidate will be responsible for driving sales in the territory with the full product range, servicing our existing customers, enhancing Abbey Retail’s customer base and assessing opportunities to drive additional business development. Click here for more information
Area Sales Manager
Dairygold Co-op is inviting applications for the vacancy of Area Sales Manager due to significant growth in its agribusiness division.
The successful candidate will be responsible for the effective management of a designated sales area in the Muskerry region providing sales advice, support and technical knowledge to Dairygold Agri Business customers.
Among other attributes, the successful candidate must: have an agricultural science degree; have at least five years’ experience in a similar role; and possess an in-depth knowledge of all aspects of best-practice farming methods. Click here for more information
Group Hardware Manager
Midlands based Company J Grennan & sons are currently recruiting a Group Hardware Manager to join a dynamic team to ensure that their retail outlets meet the daily demands in the Farm and Hardware sector.
The suitable candidate will: have expertise in the agri and/or hardware retail sector; be an experienced purchaser and stock control expert; and develop and create a strong brand image for the retail outlets, among other skills. Click here for more information
College Technician – Sheep
Teagasc is currently seeking to fill the role of College Technician – Sheep for Ballyhaise Agricultural College, Ballyhaise, Co. Cavan.
The basic function of the role is to provide technical support for the running of all educational programmes operated by Ballyhaise College.
Reporting to the college principal and/or another nominated manager, a Level 6 QQI qualification or equivalent qualification in a relevant discipline and a current full driving licence are essential requirements.
In addition, desirable attributes include a Level 7 QQI and a pesticide application qualification. Click here for more information
MTI ‘WorkReady’ Graduate contract
Teagasc also has a vacant temporary externally funded non-grant-in-aid contract post for a fixed period of 12 months, subject to contract.
Available under the MTI WorkReady Programme – Pilot Graduate Placement Programme, the role will be based in Bunclody, Co. Wexford.
The graduate will be assigned to company-specific research & innovation projects that are commercially relevant to the business. Click here for more information