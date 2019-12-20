Looking for a fresh new job in agriculture?

Every month a wide range of jobs become available in the Irish agriculture sector, giving people the opportunity to pick out the perfect roles for themselves and their careers.

This week, AgriRecruit has a range of jobs available to suit various candidates, with vacancies including a: head of livestock production sciences; head of grassland and plant sciences; scientific officer; and account manager, among others.

Head of livestock production sciences

Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute Northern Ireland (AFBI) is seeking an enthusiastic, internationally recognised scientist in the area of livestock production sciences to lead a dynamic and exciting programme of research, based at AFBI Hillsborough’s, highly instrumented farm.

The successful individual will take forward a diverse programme of research to address the key challenges of increasing livestock productivity whilst reducing its environmental impact and maximising animal health and welfare.

The research programme spans all the main farmed livestock species and will use a multi disciplinary approach working across AFBI and other collaborators.

The individual will be an excellent communicator to ensure the impact of the programme is realised locally, nationally and internationally. Click here for more information

Head of grassland and plant sciences

Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute Northern Ireland (AFBI) is seeking an enthusiastic, internationally recognised scientist in the area of Grassland and Plant Sciences to lead a dynamic and exciting programme of research spanning the areas of plant health, grass breeding, seed testing, entomology, arable and horticulture production.

The role oversees work based at AFBI Newforge, Crossnacreevy and Loughgall.

The successful individual will take forward a diverse programme of research to address key challenges of climate change and plant productivity and breeding as well as a statutory programme of work delivering for DAERA, and other governmental departments with regard to plant health and seed testing. Click here for more information

Scientific officer – sheep scientist

Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute Northern Ireland (AFBI) is seeking applications for a scientific offiucer to be located at the AFBI offices in Hillsborough, Co. Down.

Applications must include your name, address and reference number: IRC252074.

Completed application forms must be returned to arrive not later than 12:00 noon (UK time) on Friday, December 27. Click here for more information

Account Manager

Tama, the global crop packaging market leader, is recruiting for a sales account manager for the Irish market, ideally based in/around the Connacht/Ulster areas (but not essential).

Joining the Tama UAT Ireland team, this role is responsible for customer sales and account management, product support and end-user pull through sales to a defined set of customers in Ireland.

The ideal candidate should have some sales account management experience with a strong commercial awareness, combined with the motivation to forge a career in the agricultural industry. Click here for more information

Part-Time Farm Worker

A Co. Meath enterprise is seeking a farm hand, required to work with the owner in operating a small farm hold.

The applicant must be experienced in herding and feeding cattle, and be able to operate farm machinery. The available position is for three to four days per week. Click here for more information

Principle Scientific Officer

The AFBI is also looking to recruit a principle scientific officer (head of monogastric research) for its Hillsborough campus, in Co. Down.

Further appointments may be made from this competition should AFBI positions become vacant which have similar duties and responsibilities.

Completed application forms must be returned to arrive not later than 12:00pm on Friday, January 3, 2020. Click here for more information