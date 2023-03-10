New figures show that just 76 houses were granted planning permission in Longford in 2022 – the lowest in the country according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Latest research compiled by the CSO on planning permissions also show that there were a total of 784 buildings for agriculture that got the green light for development last year.

Overall there were a total 17,454 houses granted planning permission in 2022 with Cork seeing the largest proportion of houses – 2,495 going ahead.

The CSO today (Friday, March 10) confirmed that the total number of “dwelling units” – apartments and houses – that were granted planning permission in 2022 was down 20.5%.

Shane O’Sullivan, statistician with the CSO said: “In 2022, the total number of dwelling units granted planning permission was 34,177, down 20.5% from 42,991 units in 2021.

“In Quarter 4 (October, November, and December) 2022, the total number of dwelling units granted planning permission was 7,597, down 44% from 13,450 units in Q4 2021.”

According to the CSO there was an annual rise of 14% in the number of “multi-development houses” receiving planning permission, compared with a decrease of 8% in one-off houses.

According to the latest CSO figures although Longford had the lowest number of house granted planning permission in 2022 but counties such as Leitrim, which had 109 houses and Roscommon with 137 houses were significantly behind Dublin, which had 1,353 houses granted planned permission.

The statistics office said “housing units” represented 51% of all dwelling units approved in 2022, while apartments made up the remaining 49%.

A total 27,234 planning permissions were granted for all types developments across the country in 2022.

A breakdown of theses figures shows that 8,136 were for new construction dwellings, 7,405 for other new constructions, 7,381 for extensions, and 4,312 permissions were granted for alterations and conversions.

The CSO figures also show that Dublin had the highest proportion of new apartments approved with 64.6% (10,803) of all apartments granted planning permission in the country.

This was followed by the South-West region 1,989 apartment approvals, and the Mid-East with 11,970.

The Eastern and Midland Region accounted for 13,148 new apartments, the Southern Region accounted for 3,216 while the Northern and Western Region accounted for the remaining 2.1% 359 of apartments granted planning permission.

Separately the CSO also detailed the number of buildings for agriculture that were granted planning permission in 2022.