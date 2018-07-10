Log and timber quality: The focus at Talking Timber 2018

This year’s Talking Timber events, run by Teagasc, apparently attracted over 250 forest owners.

There were 28 industry stands present at the events, which combined a mini-conference, an outdoor timber demonstration and a trade stand area.

The events took place in New Ross, Co. Wexford, on Tuesday, June 19, and in Mountbellew, Co. Galway on Thursday, June 21.

The events were organised by Teagasc in cooperation with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) and the Irish Forest and Forest Products Association (IFFPA).

Log and timber quality was the main focus and log displays organised by the IFFPA were discussed.

The events are now in their sixth year and continue to attract forest owners and timber buyers.

According to Teagasc, Talking Timber events are about networking between forest owners and the forest industry.

A spokesperson for Teagasc explained that the programme was designed to give forest owners plenty of time to network with foresters, timber buyers, harvesting contractors and machinery suppliers, as well as the department and Teagasc.

At the Galway event Noel Kennedy, Teagasc forestry development officer, explained: “Teagasc research has proven that thinning is highly beneficial to most forests, resulting in a higher value forest while also providing income before the final harvest.”