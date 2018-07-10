Irish man elected president of the Charolais International Congress
An Irish man, Kevin Maguire, was recently elected as the president of the Charolais International Congress in Sweden.
Maguire – who hails from Dunderry, Co. Meath – is the current president of the Irish Charolais Cattle Society.
At the 2017 World Charolais Technical Congress in Mexico, the Meath man was elected to the role of vice-president of the international organisation.
Delegates also had the option of going on a post-tour of Norway once the congress came to an end in Sweden.
I am honoured to be re-elected to the volunteer position of #Charolais Charbray International secretary at the Congress in Sweden. Kevin Maguire, Ireland, was elected president. #WCC2018 #CBBC #farm365 #agmorethanever @CharolaisBanner pic.twitter.com/eMZepM4JzxAdvertisement
— Candace By (@ByCandace) July 7, 2018
Starting in Stockholm, those attending the world congress were treated to a variety of farm, company and cultural visits throughout the south of Sweden.
Maguire’s term as president will coincide with Ireland hosting the World Charolais Technical Congress in 2019. The Meath man told AgriLand that it was an honour to be elected to the position by his peers.
It is hoped that the week-long event will give Irish breeders the opportunity to showcase the quality of Charolais cattle bred here in Ireland to visitors from around the world.