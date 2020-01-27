Livestock stolen from 2 farmyards in Longford

A public appeal has been made by An Garda Síochána in relation to the theft of livestock from two farmyards in Co. Longford last week.

In a statement on the matter to AgriLand, a Garda spokesperson said:

“Gardaí in Granard are appealing to the public for their assistance in relation to the theft of livestock from two farmyards, in the Edgeworthstown area of Longford that occurred between [Wednesday and Thursday] January 22 and 23.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have observed anything unusual on January 22 between Edgeworthstown and Ballinalee or any road users who may have camera footage, to contact Gardaí in Granard on: 043-6668-7660, the Garda Confidential Line on: 1800-666-111; or any Garda station.

It was noted that Gardaí are continuing to advise farmers to remain vigilant and to contact Gardaí if they observe anything suspicious.

Tractor driver arrested following Garda check

Meanwhile, the driver of a tractor that was stopped while travelling late at night on the M1 motorway was arrested by Gardaí for a number of offences over the weekend.

Stopped on Saturday night, January 25, the tractor was found with a plough on the back which was “completely unlit”, according to Gardaí from Dundalk Roads Policing Unit (RPU).

This was found to be a danger to fast-approaching traffic, Gardaí noted.

Following a check by the unit on the Garda Mobility App, it transpired that the driver was disqualified from driving. The operator was subsequently arrested, with court proceedings to follow.