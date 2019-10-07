Limousin show and sale to take place this week

A Limousin show and sale which will include a dispersal event is set to take place this week in Co. Laois.

Set to be held in Ballinakill Mart on Thursday, October 10, a number of calves are booked in for the event, according to the mart.

A dispersal sale of cows and calves for Robert Birney, including some PBR animals, will also take place on the day.

The cows will be first to be sold in ring two at the mart, according to organisers.

The event will get underway from 6:00pm sharp.

500 Angus bulls sought

In other news, a total of 500 Angus bulls with certain specifications are being sought by a Co. Wicklow based livestock company for live export to a foreign market.

Wicklow Calf Company has confirmed that it has “secured a job” for 500 Aberdeen Angus bulls. The bulls being sought after for export should weigh between 200kg – 250kg.

Collection of the suitable cattle can be arranged nationwide and farmers with cattle suitable for the contract can contact Wicklow Calf Company for a farm visit.

The bulls must be Angus on their card;

No ring worm on bulls;

All bulls must be tested. The following additional specifications must also be applicable to the livestock:

Farmers interested can contact James on: 087-9238232; or Seamus on: 087-2547339; otherwise, contact the office on: 040-235257.