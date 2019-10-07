Limousin show and sale to take place this week
A Limousin show and sale which will include a dispersal event is set to take place this week in Co. Laois.
Set to be held in Ballinakill Mart on Thursday, October 10, a number of calves are booked in for the event, according to the mart.
A dispersal sale of cows and calves for Robert Birney, including some PBR animals, will also take place on the day.
The event will get underway from 6:00pm sharp.
500 Angus bulls sought
In other news, a total of 500 Angus bulls with certain specifications are being sought by a Co. Wicklow based livestock company for live export to a foreign market.
Wicklow Calf Company has confirmed that it has “secured a job” for 500 Aberdeen Angus bulls. The bulls being sought after for export should weigh between 200kg – 250kg.
Collection of the suitable cattle can be arranged nationwide and farmers with cattle suitable for the contract can contact Wicklow Calf Company for a farm visit.
- The bulls must be Angus on their card;
- No ring worm on bulls;
- All bulls must be tested.
Farmers interested can contact James on: 087-9238232; or Seamus on: 087-2547339; otherwise, contact the office on: 040-235257.