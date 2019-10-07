6 poachers trespassing on farmland ‘facing prosecution’

A number of men who were found to be poaching hare and trespassing on farmland in Co. Kildare are “now facing prosecution”, according to local members of An Garda Síochána.

The men were found with a number of dogs on land near Suncroft and Nurney in the county, according to local Gardaí and are believed to have been poaching hare.

Taking to social media last night, Sunday, October 6, Gardaí based in Co. Kildare said:

Six men were found poaching hare and trespassing on farmland in the Suncroft/Nurney area this afternoon by Kildare Town based Gardaí.

“All will now face prosecution,” the Garda statement added.

Bale ‘set alight’ in Dublin

Meanwhile, last week firefighters had to extinguish a bale which was set alight on Thursday evening, October 3, in Kingswood, Co. Dublin.

According to Dublin Fire Brigade 1,000L of water was used in the effort, preventing the fire from spreading to the rest of the field.

Taking to social media, Dublin Fire Brigade said: “Firefighters have extinguished a large hay bale set alight in Kingswood. The fire was prevented from spreading to the rest of the field.

“Approximately 1,000L of water used,” the tweet added.