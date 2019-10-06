Any of these job opportunities peak your interest?

A number of exciting and challenging job opportunities are currently available in the agriculture sector and related sectors that should attract interest from people across a wide range of skill sets.

Technical support engineer

Fullwood Packo – which provides miking and cooling equipment – is looking for a technical support engineer to join its Support Team.

The role will entail such duties as; providing engineering and technical support service for the company’s equipment; developing, organising and delivering technical training on all Fullwood Packo products and services; and a number of other technical and supervisory functions.

The successful applicant will need to have an engineering or electrical qualification; experience in the agricultural sector; and knowledge of an additional European language.

Agronomy sales manager

New Generation Agriculture Ltd is actively looking for a highly motivated and experienced Agronomy Sales Manager to join its team.

The role will be to manage a small sales team and distributor network while delivering agronomy, soil fertility, nutritional and biological consultancy to farms in your area.

The successful candidate will advise and be involved with all agronomy aspects: crop protection guidance, nutrient management, soil fertility consultancy and providing appropriate advice to customers.

The role will require developing strong relationships with farmers, customers and distributors, and having a passion for precision and sustainable farming techniques.

Commercial manager

AgriLand, Ireland’s largest agricultural news publisher, is looking to hire a Commercial Manager.

You will be a valued member of our Senior Management Team, reporting to the managing director. You will be our senior Sales Executive and will make a significant contribution to directing and defining our online presence.

Prior sales experience is essential and a good understanding of online / digital media / and the agricultural sector is desirable. You will consistently meet and exceed targets as the business expands and grows rapidly.

This is an exciting role for a seasoned, self-motivated and ambitious sales professional with the opportunity to have a major impact in creating and leading the commercial department in a new digital media company.

AFBI

The Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI) in Northern Ireland is in the market for a livestock research scientist, a position that will be based at AFBI Hillsborough, Co. Down.

The salary will be between £30,526 to £32,157 (€33,693 to €35,493), and will see the successful applicant lead significant livestock research programmes, reporting to the project leader of the Sustainable Livestock Systems research team at AFBI Hillsborough.

Other appointments may be made from this competition if positions become available with similar duties.

CAFRE

The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) – also in Northern Ireland – is looking for four members to sit on its college advisory group to represent the following sectors: international relations; environment in the supply chain; production horticulture; and equine.

These three-year appointments will start from January 1, 2020, and offer daily remuneration of £225, appropriate care of dependents (including childcare costs) and travel expenses.

Applicants must have recent experience and knowledge of the sector they wish to represent.