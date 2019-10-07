Wet week on the cards over coming days – Met Éireann

A wet week is on the cards for the country this week, according to Met Éireann.

Early this morning, rain over the eastern half of the country will gradually clear. Sunny spells will follow from the west.

Showers will develop in the west and north-west, the weather forecaster notes. These will spread eastwards and become more widespread this afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures will hit 14° to 16° with moderate to fresh, gusty south-west winds.

Tonight will bring a mix of clear spells and showers, some heavy, especially over the western half of the country. Lowest temperatures will range from 8° to 10° degrees with moderate to fresh, gusty south-west winds.

With unsettled conditions in the coming week, there will variable drying conditions, often poor.

Meanwhile, spraying will also be very limited over the coming week. Currently it is looking like Wednesday or Thursday will provide the best opportunities.

Regarding field conditions, many soils are at saturation or are waterlogged.

With the above-average rainfall expected, more soils are likely to become saturated and waterlogged.

There has been well above average rainfall experienced in most parts of the country in the past week.

Over the coming week, rainfall totals are currently looking to remain above average again in most areas with generally 1.5 times the norm due to an unsettled Atlantic airstream.

However, it could be closer to normal in some northeastern and southern areas, Met Éireann notes.

Tomorrow

Tomorrow will be a cool, blustery day with bright or sunny spells and widespread heavy showers, some prolonged and a few possibly thundery, according to Met Éireann.

Highest temperatures of 11° to 14° are expected with fresh, gusty west to south-west winds.

Tomorrow night, heavy showers will continue, especially over the western half of the country and in Ulster with fresh, gusty westerly winds. Lowest temperatures of 6° to 9° are forecast.

Outlook

Wednesday will bring a mix of sunny spells and heavy or prolonged showers with fresh, gusty west to southwest winds. Highest temperatures of 12° to 14° are on the cards.

There’ll be further heavy showers on Thursday. They’ll mostly die out during the evening and early night, however. Highest temperatures of 12° to 15° are expected with moderate to fresh westerly winds.

On Friday, persistent rain will spread eastwards to all areas and will be heavy at times.

It will be accompanied by fresh to strong southerly winds, which will veer southwesterly as the rain clear on Friday evening and night. Highest temperatures of 14° or 15° are given.