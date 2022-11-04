The Irish Limousin Cattle Society is set to host its first autumn show and sale of 2022 on Saturday (November 5) at Roscrea Mart in Co. Tipperary.

The sale will feature a total of 77 bulls and 26 heifers with selling getting underway at 1:30p.m.

Before the sale gets underway however, a show will take place, with judging by Chris Neale starting at 9:30a.m.

Proceedings on the day will be livestreamed on the society’s Facebook page and website.

Advertisement

According to a statement from the society, the bulls entered in the sale represent “some of the best Limousin genetics, coming from herds with excellent health status”.

Progeny from a range of different sires will be available in the sale for buyers to choose from, including progeny from a number of promising British and Irish artificial insemination (AI) sires.

A sample of the sires with progeny on offer at the sale includes:

Kaprico Eravelle;

Tomschoice Lexicon;

Derrygullinane Kingbull;

Edenvale Ivor;

EBY;

Ampertaine Gigolo;

Plumtree fantastic;

Lodge hamlet;

Ampertaine Majestic;

Ampertaine Nugent;

Goldie’s Jackpot;

Mereside Godolphin.

A spokesperson for the Limousin society said: “Whether it’s an easy-calving, high-maternal or heavy-muscled bull to produce sale-topping weanlings, the bull for the job will be at Roscrea this Saturday.

Advertisement

“All-in-all, there will be a large selection of high-genetic-merit Limousin bulls at Roscrea Mart on Saturday, offering easy-calving, growth, shape and excellent maternal traits.”

All bulls selling for €4,000 or over at the mart’s sale ring will receive a €400 voucher towards the purchase.

All bulls are:

Export ready on the day of sale;

Fertility tested and come from herds with high health status;

From herds that participate in CHECS Johne’s disease accredited testing;

From easy-calving bloodlines.

Furthermore, there will be free transport to central locations in Northern Ireland.

The Irish Limousin Cattle Society also outlined that it offers a finance package – allowing farmers to spread the cost of buying a Limousin stockbull over a few years.

A full catalogue for the sale is available via the society’s website.