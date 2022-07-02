Limerick farmer and entrepreneur, Nick Cotter, has been announced as the winner of the Global Student Entrepreneur Awards (GSEA).

Cotter won the award as a CEO and co-founder of Cotter Agritech, which specializes in targeted, selective treatment systems for sheep from Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick

For his successful efforts in the GSEA competition, Cotter was awarded $40,000 (€38,356) from the Entrepreneurs’ Organization to invest in his business.

Cotter learned of his victory during the final episode of a four-part mini-series called ‘Start it Up’, which was produced by the awards programme.

He has been an entrepreneur from a young age, setting up his first business, Cotter Bros Firewood at the age of 13.

Advertisement

In 2019, he set up a second business, Cotter Organic Lamb, which directly sells the award-winning, 100% grass-fed, organic lamb raised on his home farm in Abbeyfeale, to homeowners and local restaurants.

He is a student at University College Cork (UCC) and he in his fourth year of law and business studies.

GSEA is the premier global competition for students who own and operate a business while attending college or university and 2022 marks the 16th year that the Entrepreneurs’ Organization has hosted the awards.

Candidates nominate their businesses through an open application process and compete against their peers worldwide in a series of local and national competitions to qualify for the GSEA Global Finals.

For the 2021-2022 competition, 1,093 applications were received from students in 40 countries and six continents.