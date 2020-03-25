Letter to the editor: Get in touch today and make your voice heard
Are you interested in all things agri-related? Are you committed to the most accurate and up-to-date news? Do you have a concern and want your – or others – voice to be heard?
AgriLand – Ireland’s largest farming news portal – invites the public to send in a “letter to the editor”.
Such a letter can cover all things agri, including (but not limited to): beef; dairy; tillage; schemes; sheep; rural life – and more. If something is troubling you, or you want to give on-the-ground information on current events, we want to hear from you.
Get in touch
In order to get in touch, this can be done by emailing: [email protected]. The letter should be clearly marked in the subject tab of the email “letter to the editor”. Furthermore, when writing in, please make it concise and to the point – to avoid any confusion.
However, we recommend including your name and contact information – such as a telephone number – to allow our in-house journalists to follow up on a potential news story.
We appreciate any and all information that you may have on a current political or social situation – as well as any concerns locally.
So, get in touch today and make your voice heard. Simply email: [email protected] and we’ll be in touch as soon as possible.
