Drummonds outlines branch-visiting protocol for customers

Feed, seed and grain merchant Drummonds has issued protocols for customers visiting its branches, as part of efforts to mitigate the spread of Covid-19.

Those who need to collect goods are asked to contact their branch by phone or to contact a technical sales advisor in advance and place your order.

Drummonds says that this is especially important when ordering bulk or bagged feeds and fertiliser, and big and small bags of seeds.

The notice given will assist branch personnel to have your order ready for collection at the indicated time.

Drummonds is staggering entry times to restrict the number of people in shops at any given time, and in some shops, customers will be served through a hatch so they do not need to enter the shop area.

Customers are urged not to bring children into the shops at the present time, and are also asked to use the hand sanitiser provided in shops/weighbridge offices.

If customers are handling goods on shelves, they should use the disposable gloves provided and should bin them when removed. This should be followed up with further use of hand sanitiser.

Drummonds says that payment by card is preferable given the circumstances. Card machines will be sanitised after each use, and cash handling will be kept to a minimum.

Customers should, however, remain in their cars where possible; a docket should be handed to a store person who will then load the goods into the customer’s vehicle or trailer. Physical distancing protocols (of 2m) between customers and staff should be maintained.