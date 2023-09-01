The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has reminded farmers that the closing date to amend applications for the 2023 Fodder Support Scheme is fast approaching.

The €30 million scheme aims to incentivise farmers to grow more silage and/or hay during the year to prevent shortages and protect animal welfare in the winter.

It was first introduced in 2022 as the costs of key inputs in fodder production, such as fertiliser, diesel and plastic, increased significantly as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

67,451 farmers applied for this year’s scheme which has a payment rate is up to €100 per eligible hectare, on up to a maximum of 10ha.

Last December, these farmers received an advance payment of 57% of their total payment due in 2023, balancing payments are due before the end of this year.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue previously said that if the cost of key inputs remains high in 2023, and in the absence of offsetting developments, additional financing on top of the €30 million may be provided later in the year.

Fodder Support Scheme

As part of the terms and conditions of the scheme, farmers must confirm and agree to cut and conserve the declared area for silage and or hay by September 12, 2023.

“The system to allow 2023 Fodder Scheme applicants amend the area they intend to cut in the scheme opened on 17 July 2023 and will close at midnight on September 12, 2023,” a DAFM spokesperson told Agriland.

The reopening of the scheme allows applicants to amend downwards the area they entered for scheme to reflect the land the participant has claimed on their 2023 Basic Income Support Scheme (BISS) application, if required.

Farmers who fail to make the necessary amendments may incur a penalty on their 2023 Fodder Support Scheme advance payment.

Where a farmer intends to cut the same area in hectares as 2022 and their BISS application is the same as their 2022 Basic Payment Scheme (BPS), no action is required.

DAFM said that farmers who want to reduce their declared cuts on their scheme application should log on to agfood.ie and select the “exceptional aid measures” option where the 2023 Fodder Scheme can be found.

If farmers wish to review what was previously submitted they can click on “view application”, however no edits can be made from this screen.

Only in cases where an amendment is required, farmers should select “Fodder Support Scheme 2023 Proposal” and then click “edit application”.

This will allow farmers to revise downwards the amount of silage and/or hay in first and second cuts.

The department reminded farmers that applications will remain in draft status until all declarations are agreed to before submitting the application.