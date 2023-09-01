Grass growth continues to remain in a strong position moving into the autumn, which is very much welcomed after a challenging year.

2023 has been without doubt, an extremely challenging year for all farmers, with rain wreaking havoc on farms this year.

This resulted in silage being fed on many farms during the middle of the summer months and the harvesting of silage crops being challenging.

A good backend of the year would be very welcomed as it would take some of the pressure off and hopefully ensure that there is enough fodder for the winter ahead.

Grass growth

The latest figures from PastureBase Ireland show current growth rates of 56kg of dry matter (DM)/ha for Leinster, 54kg of DM/ha for Munster, 54kg of DM/ha for Connacht and 56kg of DM/ha for Ulster.

The predicted growth rates show a mixture, with two provinces expected to have increases in growth rates – while the two remaining provinces will see a slight decrease.

Predicted growth rates are 58kg of DM/ha for Leinster, 57kg of DM/ha for Munster, 50kg of DM/ha for Connacht and 49kg of DM/ha for Ulster.

This is quite a positive outlook for the last few days of August, when growth should start to slow down.

Bloat

Bloat is now very much a risk on farms as swards are now full of clover, which although is a challenge to manage, is a good thing.

The high levels of clover present in many swards, coupled with lower DM and most swards having a low level of fibre, presents a high risk for bloat.

Bloat is a form of indigestion that affects the rumen and is caused by excessive accumulation of gas that then impairs normal function and digestion.

To prevent cases the best option is to ensure that cows aren’t entering paddocks hungry and use a milking break if cows are entering into new paddocks.

Bloat oil is also an option, but the low DM in the grass will likely mean that cows aren’t drinking sufficient amounts of water.

Feeding straw or other sources of fibre to cows is also an option to help prevent bloat.

Although manging clover swards is a challenge to prevent bloat, having clover in the sward is a good thing as it means atmospheric nitrogen (N) is being fixed.

This reduces the need for chemical N to be spread on farms.