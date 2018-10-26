Latest deal sees Arbos move across more of Europe

Arbos, it seems, is delivering on its promise to expand across Europe.

The company has appointed its first official dealer in the Netherlands and Belgium. B Mols (Buchten) is taking on the whole gambit of products – not just tractors but machinery and implements too.

Arbos is now seeking other dealers in that region – to build brand awareness.

Bernold Mols – the dealer principal – reportedly told Mechaman.nl that he sees particular scope for the 5130 model.

He explained (albeit translated into English): “The 5130, without electronics, is an excellent tractor for a dairy farmer who is looking for something to drive his feed mixer – or a fertiliser spreader. For this, you do not need a tractor with electronics.

“Here, a 5130 with three double-acting valves and a 110L/min hydraulic pump, will cost from €50,000 upwards.” He says that more advanced versions will follow next year.

He also explained that Arbos-branded tractors and machinery are built in Italy, but that the entity is owned by the huge Chinese Lovol (Foton) company.

It took over Italian tractor manufacturer Goldoni in 2015, paving the way for the production of Arbos tractors – of various sizes.

Earlier this year, Arbos signed a “long-term, exclusive” agreement with Toko Agri, whereby the latter will handle ‘full-line’ products in the Czech and Slovak markets.

“The brand is moving fast to reach customers in every country. The Czech market, thanks to the commitment of Toko Agri, is helping Arbos in its business expansion for 2018,” explained Massimo Zubelli, the group’s sales, marketing and after-sales director.

“After the opening of two branches in Spain and France in 2017, and other important agreements signed throughout Europe, this additional step serves as confirmation of our commitment in the expansion of the brand in the global market.”

Parent company

Today, Lovol (Foton) – the parent company – claims to be the biggest Chinese manufacturer of farm machinery; it makes 100,000 tractors each year and reportedly has a 35-40% share of its home market.

Yearly turnover is now estimated at €3.15 billion.

The establishment of Lovol Arbos Group three years ago signalled the company’s intention to break into the European tractor market.

Though largely unknown elsewhere in Europe, the existing (Italian-based) Arbos company actually had a long history of making tractors – initially under the Bubba name. The firm also produced combine harvesters; the last of these was produced in the mid-1990s.

The result of all of this is the current Arbos product line-up.