John Deere and Kramp embark on major European deal

Kramp and John Deere are now expanding their “strategic partnership” into France, Poland, Portugal and Spain. Other European countries will follow in a subsequent phase.

This follows on from an existing “cooperation” in the German market.

John Deere and Kramp say that they share “similar values and a common purpose”. This was the starting point for the partnership in Germany; both companies claim that it has proven beneficial for dealers and farmers.

Existing arrangement

The existing partnership in Germany was intended to make it easier for John Deere dealers to order, stock and sell parts and accessories, which complement John Deere’s own product portfolio, via a single channel.

During the next phase, other European John Deere dealers will also “gain access to the range of John Deere accessories, Vapormatic parts and the Kramp product portfolio – via one on-line platform”.

Both companies claim that dealers will also be able to “benefit from technical, marketing and retail expertise to increase sales via John Deere retail showrooms”.

Advertisement

CEO of Kramp Group Eddie Perdok, commenting on the initial deal in Germany, said: “In 2017 I said that I was very proud of this next step for our company.

“This [later] agreement makes me even more proud. In everything we do we aim to make the process of ordering parts from Kramp as easy as possible for our customers.

“With this agreement, we can offer John Deere dealers a one-stop shopping solution for all complementary parts.”

Christoph Wigger, John Deere’s vice president for sales and marketing in ‘Region 2’ added his comments, saying: “Providing a distinctive customer experience throughout the life-cycle of our products is critical.