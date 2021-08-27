A warm and largely dry weekend is in store for the country over the coming days – with temperatures of up to 24° expected, according to Met Éireann.

High pressure will continue to bring dry settled weather over Ireland for much of next week. It will be a bit cooler with highest temperatures in the mid to high teens.

There will be mist and fog in many areas this morning. These will gradually clear and today will be largely dry with good spells of sunshine in most areas, the national meteorological office notes.

There’ll be a bit more cloud at times in parts of the west and southwest with perhaps one or two light showers.

Highest temperatures will reach between 19° and 24° with light easterly or variable breezes.

Tonight will be dry with clear spells. Patches of mist and fog will develop in many areas overnight and there may be a little coastal drizzle in the northwest.

Lowest temperatures of 9° to 13° are expected with calm conditions.

Weekend weather – tomorrow

Tomorrow morning will see mist and fog gradually clear to give a another largely dry day with good sunny spells in most areas, Met Éireann says.

It will be somewhat cloudier in northern parts of Ulster and Connacht with perhaps one or two light showers.

Highest temperatures of 18° to 23° are expected with light northeast or variable breezes.

Tomorrow night will be mainly dry with clear spells in most areas and some patches of mist or fog.

It will be cloudier in north Connacht and north Ulster with perhaps a little coastal drizzle.

Lowest temperatures will range from 10° to 14° with light northerly or variable breezes, the forecaster says.

Weekend weather – Sunday

Sunday will be mostly dry with a mix of cloud and sunny spells, Met Éireann says, with the best of the sunshine over the southern half of the country.

It will be cloudier in places further to the north and northwest, however.

Highest temperatures will range from 17° in the north to 23° in the south, with light northerly breezes.

Sunday night will be dry with patches of mist and fog developing. Lowest temperatures of 10° to 13° are expected.

Farming and field conditions

Drying conditions will be generally be good over the week, Met Éireann says.

While winds will be mostly light, good sunshine and temperatures widely in the low 20s will provide good drying conditions, heavy night-time dews may however limit hinder drying in some areas especially where mist and fog persist.

Spraying opportunities will be excellent for much of the week, with no precipitation in the coming days and light winds or near calm conditions.

Regarding field conditions, the national meteorological office notes that there are generally normal soil conditions nationwide.

Some poorly drained soils remain near saturation in parts of the north Connacht and south Ulster. Soils are currently driest across much of Munster and south Leinster with soil moisture deficits of 15 to 35mm, highest in south Leinster.

With little to no precipitation on the way and good drying this week, moisture deficits will increase nationwide as trafficability improves.

Deficits will increase to 30 to 50mm in Munster and Leinster, with deficits increasing to 20 to 30mm elsewhere, Met Éireann concludes.

