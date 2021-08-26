Birdwatch Ireland, described as the largest independent conservation organisation in Ireland, is under statutory investigation by the Charities Regulatory Authority (the Charities Regulator).

In a statement today, the Charities Regulator said it appointed inspectors to carry out a statutory investigation but highlighted that the opening of such an investigation is “not in itself a finding of any wrongdoing”.

Concerns about the charity were raised with the Charities Regulator in March and September 2019, and Birdwatch Ireland “duly engaged” with the regulator during that time.

In early 2021, as part of a review of open concerns, the Charities Regulator followed up with the organisation and, during that engagement, a matter of further concern was identified.

“While the Charities Regulator acknowledges Birdwatch Ireland’s engagement with it on the concerns raised, it has determined that a statutory investigation into the charity is warranted,” Charities Regulator chief executive, Helen Martin said.

The appointed inspectors will prepare a report on their investigation and findings in due course.

Birdwatch Ireland has staff all around the country who carry out extensive scientific research and survey work into Ireland’s birds.

It also operates conservation projects and manages a network of reserves nationwide.

Among the organisation’s remit is to prepare and advocate policies to protect and conserve Irish birds and their habitats, while promoting the importance of wild birds and biodiversity.

