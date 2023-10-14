Landowners interested in starting allotments or community gardens are being encouraged to get in touch with their local tidy towns and other community groups to explore how they can work together.

That’s according to Dónal McCormack, chairperson at Community Gardens Ireland which will hold its first ever National Allotments and Community Gardens Week from October 14-21.

“The week will be a celebration dedicated to recognising the invaluable role that allotments and community gardens play in communities,” the chairperson said.

“It aims to bring together gardeners, communities, and local authorities to highlight the importance of having a space to grow for wellbeing, environment, and sense of community.

“Allotments and community gardens have been an important part of our cultural heritage for decades, providing individuals and families with the opportunity to grow their own fruits, vegetables, and flowers, fostering a stronger connection to nature and a healthier lifestyle.

“These green spaces also serve as hubs for community interaction and knowledge sharing.”

National Allotments and Community Gardens Week

“The first ever National Allotments and Community Gardens Week is a fantastic initiative to celebrate the green heart of our communities,” McCormack said.

“Allotments and community gardens not only contribute to food security and sustainability, but also offer a peaceful escape from the hustle and bustle of modern life. This week allows us to appreciate the hard work, dedication, and creativity of allotment and community gardeners.”

The theme for the first-ever National Allotments and Community Gardens Week is ‘Growing with Nature’. The week will feature a variety of activities and events.

It will include open garden days; allotments and community gardens across the country are encouraged to organise a tour or open day during the week.

There will be the opportunity to learn about the environmental benefits of community growing spaces, including their role in helping biodiversity, reducing food miles, and combating climate change.

For children, there will be opportunity to engage in seed saving of plants such as sunflowers to help the next generation of gardeners grow their own.

“National Allotments and Community Gardens Week is an opportunity for communities to get together and celebrate the natural beauty, food sustainability, and fellowship that allotments and community gardens bring to our lives,” McCormack said.

“It also serves as a reminder of the need to protect and expand these vital green spaces for future generations.”

The message is to discover the joy of growing your own produce, connecting with neighbours, and nurturing the green heart of our communities, he said.