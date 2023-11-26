Flock owners have been advised that securing a zero-incidence level of lameness within a sheep flock is almost impossible.

This was the view expressed by Agri-Food and Biosciences’ Institute (AFBI) veterinarian, Jason Barley, at a recent farmers’ meeting in Co. Fermanagh.

“Previously, trimming hooves to treat the impact of foot rot in sheep was widely recommended.

“Today, this is not the case. Research has confirmed that trimming in this way will only act to exacerbate problems within a flock.

“[E.g.], we now know that discarded hoof trimmings from infected sheep represent one of the most potent of infections for other animals within a flock.”

Barley recommends regular observation and examination of all sheep for lameness-related problems.

All infected sheep that have been identified should be physically separated by some distance from all their flock mates, after which the required treatment regimes can be implemented.

“Sheep to sheep contact represents the mode of transmission for conditions such as foot rot,” the vet continued.

“The treatment strategies that are implemented by flockowners can add to this transmission pressure.

"[E.g.,] treating foot rot affected sheep as they are removed from their flock mates does more harm than good.

“Under these circumstances, farmers may well be handling healthy sheep with hands that area very virulent source of the causative bacteria.”

Barley provided a comprehensive overview of the conditions that can lead to lameness problems in sheep. However, he started by discussing the methods by which the problems can be prevented from arising in the first place.

“Bought-in sheep represent a strong source of potential disease risk for all flocks. This is why a strict quarantine system must be put in place, where these animals are concerned.

“The quarantine period should last for as long as is physically possible. As a rule of thumb, the longer the better.”

Barley also encouraged all sheep farmers to examine and get-to-know the anatomy of a healthy hoof.

“It then becomes a straightforward job of identifying problems, when they arise, at an early stage.”

Specifically, where foot rot is concerned, the AFBI veterinarian recommended the use of a long-acting antibiotic injection and a suitable antibiotic spray.

“All cases of the condition should be recorded,” he continued.

“If an animal succumbs to the condition on more than two occasions, then culling is strongly advised.

“Prevention includes the regular use of foot baths and vaccination.”