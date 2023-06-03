The Gerrygullinane Production Sale took place via timed auction last weekend from Friday, May 26 to Monday, May 29.

The timed auction took place on MartEye in conjunction with Mid Tipperary Cooperative Livestock Mart, Thurles, Co. Tipperary.

The sale drew plenty of attention as the herd was the birth herd of the famous Limousin bull Derrygullinane Kingbull (LM4381).

It was the Kingbull-sired heifer Gerrygullinane Serenity that took the top price of €9,500 in the sale. The April 2021-born heifer was sold in-calf to Carrickmore Pocket Rocket.

Advertisement

Her dam was Derrygullinane Jazzylady and the heifer had Kingbull x Foremen x Nenuphar in her breeding.

About Kingbull

Kingbull was the first son of Gerrygullinane Glen to be born in the Republic of Ireland. The bull was born in 2015.

Glen was sold in 2012 as a seven-month-old calf to Limousin breeder Christine Williams for €20,000.

Kingbull won the Overall Male Champion title at the World Limousin Congress which took place in Co. Kilkenny in 2016.

Advertisement

The bull then won the Overall Male Champion title in Roscrea in October 2016. He was bought by Welsh breeder LLyr Hughes, owner of the Pado Limousin Herd.

Kingbull then went to stud at the artificial insemination (AI) company Genus BS, where a number of his straws were taken.

The first of his calves arrived in early 2018 and went for sale in 2019. The first calf of his sold in Carlisle making 15,000gns, the second calf sold made 18,000gns, also in Carlisle.

The third and fourth calves sold for 25,000gns and 22,000gns respectively, and the last calf sold a number of weeks ago for 32,000gns.

These five Kingbull-sired calves all averaged over 20,000gns at sale.