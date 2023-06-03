There will be a huge amount of cattle and sheep classes in this year’s Tinahely Show which will take place on Monday, August 7.

The 56 sheep classes will comprise: Wicklow Cheviot; Jacob; Charollais; Valais Blacknose; Valais Blacknose Society; Lleyn; Texel sheep; Zwartbles; Suffolk; crossbred and commercial classes.

There will be 65 cattle classes. They incorporate: Holstein Friesian; Shorthorn; Aubrac; Simmental; Limousin; Charolais; Angus; Belgian Blue, sponsored by FBD; Hereford; Parthenaise; commercial cattle and the Zurich Insurance PLC commercial championship.

“Despite the uncertainty that Covid-19 presented, 2022 was Tinahely Show’s biggest ever. If anything, Covid was an opportunity for people to ‘reset’ the priority button and events like Tinahely Show, which celebrated the richness of rural Ireland, its people and their traditions became a ‘must go to’ for so many people,” Joe Hayden, PRO said.

“Already the requests for 2023 trade stand and exhibition spaces are extremely positive as companies and organisations seek to secure their places and showcase their services and products to the over 20,000 visitors who will attend.”

Chairman, Thomas McDonald, said the priority is to maintain the values of this agricultural event but also to complement it with a full day’s entertainment for all the family.

Agricultural shows, he said, are a great way to tell the great story around sustainable Irish farming and food.

With a huge range of livestock and indoor classes running throughout the day, breeders and exhibitors will be out in force to compete for the very attractive prizes on offer, the chairman said.

With over 400 companies and organisations expected to attend this year, it demonstrates the commercial pulling potential of the event.

Doubling up as the Wicklow County Show, Tinahely Show is fortunate to own its own fully serviced permanent show grounds and this has allowed the show to grow to be one of Ireland’s largest.

With over 80 years of show experience behind it, the community of Tinahely and its surrounds is all fired up for a mighty 2023 event.

A great musical line up will be headed by country music star Derek Ryan is sure to bring out all the music fans.

The return of the ‘best of Wicklow exhibition’ made possible with the support from Wicklow County Council promises to be a great showcase of all that is great about Co. Wicklow.