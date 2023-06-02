The proposed European Union (EU) Nature Restoration Law and the issue of rewetting is high on the list of concerns facing farmers, Agriland heard at Delvin Mart, Co.Westmeath.

Most farmers believe there is not enough scientific evidence behind the proposed scheme and that if it is introduced it could have a far reaching impact, like previous schemes in Ireland, as David Drumm, chairperson of Delvin Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) explained:

“A classic previous example of this is the Burren in Co.Clare, where cattle were removed from the Burren, scrub land returned and the natural flora and fauna disappeared.”

Drumm added that “cattle had to be reintroduced to reinstate the natural flora and fauna that already existed for hundreds of years with normal farming practices”.

Farmers told Agriland that they are also concerned over the lack of community and farmer consultation in relation to any proposed rewetting schemes.

Delvin viewpoint

Agriland heard from Delvin Mart’s, Elliott Potterton, who warned of the potential repercussions of rewetting not only farmers, but also his family’s mart.

He said he is concerned about the rewetting as “it does affect our customer base” and the potential of “farmers cutting back on their stock due to their location”.

Potterton also said that rewetting would affect the price of land and property, as no one knows for certain yet if the proposed Nature Restoration Law could potentially “devalue” property in the surrounding area.

Rewetting

In June 2022, a Nature Restoration Law to increase biodiversity in areas including managed forests and agricultural land was proposed by the European Commission.

The proposal has an aim of restoring 20% of EU land and sea by 2030, and all ecosystems in need of restoration by 2050. It also includes binding restoration targets for specific habitats and species.

An impact assessment by the commission which accompanies the proposal, notes that Ireland is one of the member states with the biggest area of wetlands, particularly peatlands, at 9%.

For drained peatlands under agricultural use, the commission said member states shall put in place, “without delay”, restoration measures, including rewetting, on at least:

30% of such areas by 2030 of which at least a quarter is rewetted;

50% of such areas by 2040 of which at least half is rewetted; and

70% of such areas by 2050 of which at least half is rewetted.

The impact assessment also notes that Ireland will be among the member states that will be “by far” most affected by the restoring and rewetting of drained peatlands under agricultural use.

The overall restoration needed across all ecosystems in Ireland has been assessed as a minimum restoration area of 5,493km and a maximum area of 6,297km, which equals 7.8% and 8.9% of the total area (70,699km).