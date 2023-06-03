Carnaross Mart in Co. Meath hosted its weekly sale of bullocks on Monday, May 29, with approximately 300 head of cattle on offer at the sale.
The top price per kg from the Monday sale went to a 545kg Limousin bullock that sold for €1,850 or €3.39/kg, bought by a farmer finisher.
Speaking to Agriland after the sale, Carnaross Mart manager Padraic McElroy explained the trade for heavy cattle is still performing well despite talk of factory price cuts.
“The trade is holding well for heavy bullocks with both farmer-feeders and feedlot buyers remaining very active both ringside and online.”
Sample bullock prices from Carnaross Mart on Monday, May 29:
He explained that buyers are willing to “go the extra mile” for quality bullocks with some of the highest prices per kg recorded in the sale being paid by farmer finishers.
“There is still a good share of cattle going to customers in Northern Ireland from the sale with the northern buyer appearing to be more active for the bullock ranging from 550-650kg, depending on the customer,” he said.
The mart manager explained that numbers of cattle sold at the venue are virtually on par with last year and added that numbers tend ease off for a few weeks over the summer months.
“There remains to be a very high clearance rate at each of the weekly sales so sellers seem to be very happy with the prices they are receiving,” he added.
Carnaross calf sale
There were over 350 calves on offer in the calf sale and the top price in the sale was €560 for an April-born Charolais heifer calf, from suckler breeding.
Sample prices from the calf sale:
He added that both farmers and exporters remain active for all types of calves and added that the Monday calf sale also features an offering of reared runner-type cattle also.