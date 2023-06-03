Carnaross Mart in Co. Meath hosted its weekly sale of bullocks on Monday, May 29, with approximately 300 head of cattle on offer at the sale.

The top price per kg from the Monday sale went to a 545kg Limousin bullock that sold for €1,850 or €3.39/kg, bought by a farmer finisher.

Speaking to Agriland after the sale, Carnaross Mart manager Padraic McElroy explained the trade for heavy cattle is still performing well despite talk of factory price cuts.

“The trade is holding well for heavy bullocks with both farmer-feeders and feedlot buyers remaining very active both ringside and online.”

Sample bullock prices from Carnaross Mart on Monday, May 29: This 725kg Hereford-cross bullock sold for €1,880 This 410kg Limousin bull sold for €1,170 This 670kg Limousin bullock sold for €2,180 This 890kg Charolais bullock sold for €2,620

He explained that buyers are willing to “go the extra mile” for quality bullocks with some of the highest prices per kg recorded in the sale being paid by farmer finishers.

“There is still a good share of cattle going to customers in Northern Ireland from the sale with the northern buyer appearing to be more active for the bullock ranging from 550-650kg, depending on the customer,” he said. These 2,580kg Angus bullocks sold for €1,630 each This 580kg Belgian Blue bullock sold for €1,530 This 580kg Limousin bullock sold for €1,460 This 695kg Belgian Blue bullock sold for €2,000

The mart manager explained that numbers of cattle sold at the venue are virtually on par with last year and added that numbers tend ease off for a few weeks over the summer months.

“There remains to be a very high clearance rate at each of the weekly sales so sellers seem to be very happy with the prices they are receiving,” he added.

Carnaross calf sale

There were over 350 calves on offer in the calf sale and the top price in the sale was €560 for an April-born Charolais heifer calf, from suckler breeding.

Sample prices from the calf sale: This 150kg Angus bull calf sold for €465 This 70kg Angus bull calf sold for €320 This reared Friesian bull calf sold for €255

He added that both farmers and exporters remain active for all types of calves and added that the Monday calf sale also features an offering of reared runner-type cattle also.