It will be a case of pedal power to the fore as a junior tractor run has been introduced as part of the new community activities taking place at the Blue Jean Country Queen Festival which got underway in Athboy, Co. Meath, on Friday.

21 young women from around the country and abroad are in Athboy to compete for the crowning of the Blue Jean Country Queen for 2023.

Ruaile Buaile and Smash Hits are the headlining acts of the festival which was the brainchild of agricultural contractor Patrick Farrelly, Carnaross, who featured strongly along with his brother Peter, in the TG4 series ‘Contractors’.

Since 1987, it has drawn the crowds to the small Meath town of Athboy, with Macra members travelling from throughout the country for the revelry.

This year as the Blue Jean Country Queen Festival makes an eagerly awaited return after a pandemic-enforced hiatus, it continues to put a big emphasis on community.

A sub-committee of representatives from local community groups has organised a fun day on Sunday, June 4 in Athboy’s fairgreen. Part of this includes a new addition to the itinerary, the junior tractor run.

The aim of the junior tractor run is to have as many ride-on children’s tractors or diggers parade around the fairgreen, and all entries will be in with a chance of winning a John Deere children’s Gator, sponsored by Meath Farm Machinery.

There is no charge to take part in the junior tractor run. However, donations on the day will be gratefully accepted for Jacinta’s Smile, a bereavement charity for children who have lost siblings.

“Tractor runs seem to be a big thing these days and we just thought it would be nice for the children to parade around on their tractors in a safe traffic-free and friendly environment. Athboy’s beautiful fairgreen is perfect for this,” Dara Englishby, Athboy community representative, Meath Macra explained.

“So we put the call out for children and their tractors or other farm toys such as diggers, that use pedal power. We don’t want electric vehicles for safety purposes.

“We’re not necessarily going for a world record but we do want to create quite a spectacle with a fabulous array of children’s toy tractors parading around the green. People can register their children by emailing [email protected] Registration can also be done on the day,” Dara added.

Other events on the day will include fun races; a petting zoo; McCormick’s Puppet Theatre and craft and food stalls. Music will be by Crawdaddy Mango and The Sandmen.

Athboy Writers’ Group will have its works on display throughout and a fun treasure hunt will test the observation skills of those taking part. There will also be an opportunity to meet the queens who will kick off proceedings with their fancy dress football match at 12:30p.m.

So bring a picnic and a blanket and enjoy some fun free entertainment on Blue Jean Funday, is the message from the organisers.